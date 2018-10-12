Albert F. Pinnow

August 31, 1931 - October 4, 2018

Belvidere, IL -- Albert F. Pinnow, 87 of Belvidere, IL died Thursday, October 4, 2018. Al was born in Avalon, WI, on August 31, 1931, the son of Albert F. and Elda (Barnett) Pinnow. He married Virginia Stern Pinnow. Al was a longtime school teacher in the Rockford school system, and retired a Navy veteran. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Virginia; step-children, David (Kathy) Stern and Craig (Lisa) Stern; close nephew, Lloyd W. Hoyt of Avalon, WI; step-grandchildren: Kyle, Lauren, Noah, Isabel and Mia. Al is predeceased by his parents; first wife, Inez; sister, Elda Hoyt; and brother-in-law, Lloyd E. Hoyt.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 9 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103. Burial in Avalon, WI will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rockford Rescue Mission, or to the family of Albert Pinnow. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com

Our family is grateful to OSF Hospice for their care of our loved one.

