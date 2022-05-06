Alan "Smitty" Smith

Foley, AL - Alan Edward Smith (Smitty) of Foley, Alabama passed away on October 4, 2021 at his home in Foley. He was born on May 22, 1934 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Edward E. and Darlene (Ehle) Smith. Alan graduated from Janesville High School in 1952. In 1978, he married Shirley J. Wredberg at her parent's home in Edgerton, Wisconsin. Alan was a long time employee of Woodman's Food Markets before retiring in 1990. After retirement, he and Shirley traveled in their fifth wheel, exploring the countryside and landing in Beaufort, South Carolina. Then, a few years later, they moved over to Foley, Alabama, bought a house, and enjoyed Southern living.
Alan and Shirley spent their summers in Wisconsin at Hidden Valley Resort in Milton, Wisconsin, and in 1993, he started working for Jim and Marcia Kersten at the resort to keep himself occupied as working was his passion. He worked 22 years before retiring from Hidden Valley, and remaining year round in Alabama.
Alan is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley J. Smith; a sister, Nancy McDonald of Necedah; and two daughters, Pamela Selvog and Alana (Alan) Reed, both of Janesville; grandchildren: Jeanie (Jeremy) Foley, Jasmine (Chris) Meade, Jeffrey (Meghan) Bellini, Tanya Selvog; great-grandchildren: Devon Selvog, Riley Foley, Brianna Meade, Lexi Foley; brother-in-law, Harley (Andrea) Wredberg; sister-in-law, Sharon Gerrish; nieces and nephews: Marty Gosda, Kyla (Rick) Stephenson, Lee McDonald, Nanette (Chris) Fisher, Jody Halverson, Danny (Joanne) Rucks, Sharyl (Russ) Pingel, Susan Reese, Jennifer Williams, Lisa Reynolds, Mike (Kelli) Stade, Kyle (Meghan) Stade, Brielle Powers, Paige Thou; and great nieces and nephews. His parents; sister and brother-in-law, Deloris and Donald Gosda; nephews: Steve Gosda, Scott Gosda and Darald Rucks; and his best friend, Benji preceded him in death.
A celebration of Life will be held for Alan on May 22, 2022 at the home of Sharyl and Russ Pingel at 2323 Fawn Lane, Janesville from Noon until 4 p.m. Please come and share your memories of Smitty with us.
