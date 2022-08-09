Alan R. "Al" Miland

Janesville, WI - Alan "Al" R. Miland, 89, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away on the day of rest, Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, at the St Mary Hospital-Janesville. He was born August 31, 1932, in Eau Claire, WI. On April 11, 1953, he married the love of his life Wilma "Willie" C. Rosenthal at the Drammen Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville.
Al worked for GM for 36 years and after he retired, he went and valet parked for Dean Clinic for another 15 years.
Al has so many hobbies and interests which included his collection of toy tractors, 4-wheelers; his cub cadet lawn tractor; going up north camping especially at Lake Camelot; fishing in Trego; deer hunting with lifelong friends John, Casper, Jerry, and Ken; his many trips with Willie and the Saturday nights staying up to watch on RFD the Mollie B. Polka Party.
Al was a practical joker as well and loved to have a good laugh with the people around him. He also was in the dart league at the Moose Lodge, enjoyed cooking and golfing. His family was utmost important to him, and it expanded just 20 years ago when he found out he had family he never knew about.
Al is survived by his loving family- five children: Douglas (Lisa) Miland, of Nekoosa, Daniel (Arlene) Miland, William "Bill" (Sabrina) Miland, all of Janesville, Dennis (Prudence) Miland, of Beloit, and Patricia (Steve) Crans, of Evansville; his ten grandchildren: Jennifer (Justin) Giemza, Joseph Syverson, Kyle (Nicole) Syverson, Malori (Chad) Spangler, Nicholas Miland, Jenna Miland, Daniel (Christina) Crans, Zackary Miland, Alyssa Miland, and Hope Miland; his five great-grandchildren, Bryson and Myles Syverson, Camden Crans, Kara Giemza, and Chapman Crans; his siblings: Gary Bollinger, Mary Ohta, and Jane Howard. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Wilma on January 7, 2018; and siblings: Ronnie and Kenny Bollinger, Lee Milan, and Bonnie Milan.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Paula Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are appreciated to the Faith Lutheran Church.
A Special thank you to Pat and Sharon Roach- you gave Al his freedom to stay at home and helped him with anything he needed including the 2:00 PM chit chats. He truly thought of you as his family as well.
To plant a tree in memory of Alan Miland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.