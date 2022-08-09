Alan R. "Al" Miland

August 31, 1932 - August 7, 2022

Janesville, WI - Alan "Al" R. Miland, 89, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away on the day of rest, Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, at the St Mary Hospital-Janesville. He was born August 31, 1932, in Eau Claire, WI. On April 11, 1953, he married the love of his life Wilma "Willie" C. Rosenthal at the Drammen Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville.

