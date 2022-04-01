Janesville, WI - Alan Lyle Laughlin, age 72, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. He was born in Huron, South Dakota on October 6, 1949; the son of Adelbert and Anna (Larson) Laughlin. Alan served in the United States Navy and later married his loving wife, Brenda (Bluhm) Laughlin at the First Lutheran Church in Janesville on February 11, 1978. He worked for the Chrysler Corporation for 27 years, retiring in 2000. Alan enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading westerns, and traveling. He would often volunteer his time at the Moose Lodge for Bingo night. Most of all, Alan enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
Alan is survived by his wife, Brenda Laughlin; children, Amanda (Mike Franklin) Michel and Ryan (Nicole Knox, and her son, Dakota Knox) Laughlin; grandchildren: Dakota (fiancé, Liz) Porter, Jaden Michel, Asia Michel, Gwen Franklin, Alex Franklin and Damien Laughlin; siblings: Roseann Jenson, Mary (Rick) Sather, Nancy (Cliff) Wolf, Betty Taylor, Karen (Steve) Seichter and Darla (Mike) Mayfield; siblings in-law: Terry Bluhm, Georgia Schultz, Randy Bluhm and Robert Zabel; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Ozzy, and cat, Minnie. He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law, Nancy and Ralph Bluhm; brothers in-law, Jim Taylor and Butch Jensen; nephew, Brian Jensen; and niece, Patty Mayfield.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH; with Reverend Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Church. Military Honors will immediately follow the service at Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Alan Laughlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
