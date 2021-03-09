Alan Lee Tilton

March 14, 1952 - March 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - On March 3, 2021, surrounded by his family, this world lost a great man and the angels gained another. Al was a loving, devoted, and cherished husband, father, Papa, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, and a great story telling uncle, cousin, and friend. Al was born on March 14, 1952 in Janesville, WI to Delores (Homan) and Jack Tilton. He graduated from Milton High School. From Aug. 1969 to Aug. 1973, Al was proud to serve his country as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. Semper Fi.
On Oct. 9, 1971 Al and his high school sweetheart, Susan Beechler, began their amazing journey together. He was so proud of their three children, A.J., David, and Carla, and their 10 precious grandchildren. After returning home from the service, Al "Fonze" worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, until an injury prevented him from continuing. He then went on to receive an associate degree from Blackhawk Technical Collage. In 1992 he received his Real Estate license and in 1994 his Real Estate Broker license. From 1992 until he retired, he was a Realtor/Broker/partner for JB & R Realty.
Al loved his family, and friends unconditionally. Spoiling his grandchildren, (not many Papas would let their grandchildren eat ice cream from their bowl). If you came to visit in the fall be prepared to take home produce from his garden. He looked forward to the yearly vacation, and great fishing, with family and friends at Beech and Madelyn's home in the UP, the many weekend (fishing) trips with family and friends to his cabin in Warrens, and (in recent years) his weekend fishing trips on Lake Michigan with his son and good friends. Hunting was big on Al's list of loves, from spring turkey hunting till gun season ended in December you knew where he was, in the woods, or on the duck pond. He had gone from teaching his children how to hunt to teaching his grandchildren how to hunt. Al's last hunting adventure, in October, was elk hunting in Idaho with A.J. his nephew Marc, and good friends.
Throughout their 49 years of marriage Al & Sue were fortunate to go on many adventures, starting on their honeymoon trip to California where he was stationed. They hunted mule deer and antelope in Wyoming, saw glaciers calving and whales swimming in Alaska. Cruised through the Panama Cannel and fished on Gatun Lake in Panama. Al's favorite way to travel was on a cruise ship with his sister Carol and brother-in-law Tim. They swam with the dolphins in the Bahamas, sea turtles in Barbados and sting rays in Antigua, went rafting in underground caves in Belize and explored the Mayan Ruins. On their last adventure to the islands of Hawaii, they watched whales teach their calves to breech, from a rubber raft, in Maui and went 4 wheeling in Kauai.
Al will be greatly missed by his wife Susan, son Alan J. (Shannon) Tilton and their children: Autumn, Sloane (Wiersma) and Tristin. His daughter Carla (Markice) Williams and their children Ayanna (Rutherford), Deontay, Trayvion and DaVay. His daughter-in-law Colleen Tilton and her and Dave's children: Ashleigh and Christopher, foster daughter Jessica, brother Jack (Pat) Tilton, sisters Rae Ann (Bill) Collicott, Doreen (Jeff) Slowey, Colleen (Matt) Knilans, Carol (Tim) Cullen and Lynda Wilke, brothers-in-law Dennis (Mary) Beechler, Russ (Vicki) Beechler, sisters-in-law Donna (Guy) Hinkle, Dorothy Helgestad, uncles Robert Homan and Jerry Bolich, aunts Pat and Elaine Homan. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is in heaven now, fishing with Dave, teaching Andrel Jr. how to hunt and fish, swapping hunting and fishing stories with Jack and Russ, gambling with Delores, beating Madelyn in cribbage and teasing Artiss.
Al's life was filled with adventure, happiness, friendship, but mostly LOVE. Nothing was left unsaid and undone. It was a life fulfilled, no regrets. Al was especially proud of the part he could play in the Youth Bear Hunts, Youth Fishing Derby's and the numerous youth events sponsored by the David Tilton Memorial Fund. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the David Tilton Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank all the nurses in the ICU at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital that took such great care of Al medically, but also became his friend and listened to his life stories. We are grateful for every one of you, you were there for him when we could not be.
"Big Al, may your lines stay tight, and the wind be at your back, until we meet again"
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 and on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621.
