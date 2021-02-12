Alan L. Wimer

February 10, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Alan Lee Wimer, age 71, of Elkhorn passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Lakeland Healthcare Center in Elkhorn. He was born in Clinton, WI on October 14, 1949 to Kenneth and Hilda (Weinke) Wimer. Alan was a sprinkler fitter in the area for many years. He was an active member of the local union UA669. Alan proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church in Elkhorn and was in the choir. Alan was also an avid sports fan and gardener.
Alan is survived by his four sons, Alexander (Diana) Wimer, of Delavan, Alerdale (Katy) Wimer, of Whitewater, Alroy (Jessica) Wimer, of Madison, and Alaric (Minji) Wimer, of Long Beach, CA; six grandchildren, Alton, Alyssa, Alden, Alvin, Elena, and Malcolm; a brother, Daryl (Kathy) Wimer, of Janesville; sister-in-laws, Marcene Seitz, of East Troy, and Deann Wimer, of Carmel, IN; and nieces and nephews.
Alan is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Eric Dietrich; and two brothers, Larry and Kenneth.
Public Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M - 1:00 P.M on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road in Elkhorn. Private Funeral Services will be held.