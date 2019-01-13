November 11, 1925 - January 4, 2019
Beloit, WI -- Alan John Kabor "Big Al from Chicago", 93, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, January 4, 2019 in Cedar Crest, Janesville, WI. He was born on November 11, 1925 in Chicago, IL. Alan was a 1943 graduate of Lane Tech High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a Paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division during WWII. Alan married Elsie L. Fries on September 16, 1950 in Chicago, IL. She predeceased him in death on July 30, 2010. Alan was employed by the Beloit Corporation as a draftsman/engineer, retiring in 1987. After his retirement he started painting, and some of his work was displayed at the Beloit Public Library and at Cedar Crest. Alan loved to laugh and was a jokester. Physical fitness was very important to him, swimming nearly 3,000 miles at the YMCA. Alan was a member of the American Legion West-Field Post #48. He also designed and built his own home.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Kabor; son, Keith Kabor; grandson, Kristopher (Ashley) Kabor; and great-grandson, Drake Sepulveda.
There will be no visitation or service for Alan. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Red Cross of South-Central Wisconsin, 2600 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. WI 53233. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
