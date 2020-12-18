Alan Fagerli

August 22, 1953 - December 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Alan Marvin Fagerli, age 67, of Janesville died unexpectedly Monday, December 14, 2020, in Illinois. He was born in Moline, IL on August 22nd, 1953, the son of the late Marvin Clifford Fagerli and Mary (Vandamme) Fagerli. On October 4, 1977, he married the love of his life, Mary (Mika) Fagerli in Hayward, WI. Alan spent most of his childhood in Moline, Illinois but also lived in Missouri and Minnesota as his father traveled for work. He graduated from Duluth High School and then attended the Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minnesota.
From a young age, Alan was very enthusiastic about sports, baseball specifically. Alan started his love for broadcasting at a young age. In 1965, he received a tape recorder. Alan and his younger brother Tom would have it on and play Stratomatic baseball (a game played with cards and dice) and call the games. This inspired his future radio career, that started in Aitkin, MN. He then moved to Hayward, WI, for a new position, where he met his soon-to-be-wife, Mary. A couple moves later, he settled down in Rice Lake, WI, to begin what would be his 36 year career with WCLO radio. He and his wife moved to Janesville, WI as he was relocated to be named Sport Director. A few years later Alan and Mary adopted their daughter, Anna. His hard work and dedication was inspiring and respected by not only the WCLO radio family, but the community as well. Alan received countless accolades and milestone achievements with WCLO. By the time he retired in 2016, he had announced over 2,000 games. He absolutely loved is work with the youth sports teams in the community!
After retiring, Alan spent his time traveling with Mary to various museums, his favorite vacation spot, Door County, WI, and to see his Daughter in Nashville. When they weren't taking trips, Alan would be in the studio, recording commercials for various local area businesses, and announcing Janesville Jets Hockey games. The time he cherished most was spending time with his wife and daughter. Alan and Mary reached a life milestone in 2019, celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary!
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Anna Fagerli; brother, Tom Fagerli and his wife, Marty Driver of North Carolina. Alan was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Alan's celebration of life will be held at a later date.