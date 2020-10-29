March 13, 1931 - October 27, 2020
Janesville, WI - Alan Chester Sultze, age 89, of Janesville passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Janesville on March 13, 1931, the son of Rolland F. and Nina Jane (Van Houten) Sultze. He attended Washington Elementary School, Janesville Junior High School and graduated from Janesville Senior High School where he was outstanding member of the track team. Alan was a veteran of the U. S. Navy having served during the Korean War.
Alan married Dona Joan Green on June 25, 1949 at Richards Memorial Evangelical United Brethren Church in Janesville. He was employed by his family's business, Sultze Printing Company his entire working career retiring as the owner. He was a member of the Janesville Jaycees, Janesville Noon Lions Club, Janesville Evening Lions Club and served as the Noon Club's president in 1977. Alan was a die-hard Badger and Packer fan.
Alan Sultze is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dona; two sons, Andrew (Erin) Sultze and Erick (Dara) Sultze; four grandchildren, Miranda (Austin) Sultze, Mariah (Ryan) Sultze, Graham Sultze and Mitchell Sultze. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Jennifer Sultze, two brothers Rolland and Eugene Sultze.
Per Alan's request, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
