May 18, 1934 - February 26, 2019

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Alan C. Smith, 84, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Fort Memorial Hospital. Alan was born on May 18, 1934, in Palmyra, son of the late Clarence and Eleanor (Christy) Smith. On July 25, 1953, he married the love of his life, Doris Meyen, in Edgerton. They enjoyed 65 great years together. Alan enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his travels to Branson, Alaska and fishing trips to Canada. He was employed at General Motors in Janesville for 38 years until his retirement.

Alan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris of Fort Atkinson; brother, Roger (Nancy) Smith of Fort Atkinson; sisters: Joan (Ronald) Woods, Janet (John) Henze and Beverly Smith all of Fort Atkinson; brother-in-law, Art Amacher of Milton; sister-in-law, June Treat of Janesville; nephews, Doug Treat and Steven (Cathy) Treat both of Janesville, Jeff Woods of Ft. Atkinson; and nieces, Jean (Charlie) Domine of Racine, and Shelley Larsen of Ft. Atkinson. Alan is also preceded in death by his son, Scott Alan Smith; brothers, Warren and Wallace Smith; brother-in-law, Carl Treat, Sr.; sister-in-law, Ruth Amacher; and nephew, Carl Treat, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call from 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com