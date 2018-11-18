Aimee Van Brackle

April 21, 1990 - November 13, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Aimee Nicole Van Brackle, 28, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. She was born on April 21, 1990 in Altamonte Springs, FL; the daughter of Eric Richardson and Shawn Raymond-Richardson. She was a 2008 graduate of Parker High School and worked as a waitress in the Janesville area. Aimee will be remembered for her love and devotion to her three young children. She was a hard-working young mother who always had a compassionate heart for people and animals. Aimee was witty, goofy at times, artistic, and had an infectious laugh that would brighten a room. Her legacy and her light will shine on through her friends and loved ones.
She is survived by her three children: Silas, Nina, and Jett Van Brackle; parents, Eric and Shawn Raymond-Richardson; siblings, Levi and Evan Richardson, and Desiree Van Brackle; grandparents: Beverly and Rodney Richardson, Jack Raymond, and Trudy Raymond; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. Aimee is predeceased by her grandparents, Henry and Harriett Van Brackle; and aunt, Missy Godinez.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with a visitation from 12 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given in honor of Aimee's children. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
