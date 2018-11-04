February 18, 1937 - November 2, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Agustina "Lala" Rendon, age 81, of Delavan, passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018 at her home in Delavan. She was born in Edinburg, TX on February 18, 1937 to Estevan and Genoveva (Trevino) Soto. After her mother passed away, she was raised by Luz Rodriguez. Agustina was united in marriage to Noe Rendon on December 27, 1960 in Texas. She was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan.
Agustina is survived by her husband of 57 years, Noe; three sons: Noe Rendon, Jr., Ruben (Courtney) Rendon, and Rene (Kim) Rendon, all of Delavan; eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Tiffany, Camryn, Hunter, Alyssa, Sarah, Brittaney, Zachery; three great-grandchildren: Locklan, Mika, and Tenley; and a sister, Maria Garza. Agustina is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Estevan Soto.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
