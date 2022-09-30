Janesville, WI - Agnes J. Frei, age 96, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Cedar Crest in Janesville. She was born in Janesville on March 1, 1926; the daughter of William and Mary (Schoeberle) Brunhoefer. Agnes attended Janesville High School, graduating Class of 1944; and was married two years later to Leo R. Frei at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville on September 14, 1946. They shared 55 years together before Leo's passing on October 21, 2002. Agnes was a devoted mother of six children and a charter member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She and her husband volunteered many years with Meals On Wheels and the "Over 50" Club at St. John Vianney. Agnes will be remembered as remarkable mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and faithful Christian.
She is survived by her children: Bob (Mary) Frei, Tom (Cheryl) Frei, Jim (Yvonne) Frei, Jerry (Jennifer) Frei and Kris (Mark) Schroeder; 25 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and sisters in-law, Genevieve "Gen" Brunhoefer and Linae Frei. Agnes is preceded in death by her husband, Leo R. Frei; her parents; daughter and her husband, Kathleen and Hal Fry; brothers, Norbert and Don Brunhoefer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; and continues at Church on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A private family committal will immediately follow Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Agnes' family would like to thank Kevin and the rest of the staff members at Cedar Crest for the kindness and care they shared.
