Agnes J. Frei

March 1, 1926 - September 25, 2022

Janesville, WI - Agnes J. Frei, age 96, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Cedar Crest in Janesville. She was born in Janesville on March 1, 1926; the daughter of William and Mary (Schoeberle) Brunhoefer. Agnes attended Janesville High School, graduating Class of 1944; and was married two years later to Leo R. Frei at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville on September 14, 1946. They shared 55 years together before Leo's passing on October 21, 2002. Agnes was a devoted mother of six children and a charter member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She and her husband volunteered many years with Meals On Wheels and the "Over 50" Club at St. John Vianney. Agnes will be remembered as remarkable mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and faithful Christian.

