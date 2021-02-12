February 9, 2021
Orfordville, WI - Agnes Frances Neal Born April 25, 1933 to Ann and George Wollinger. Passed away February 9, 2021 in her home with her sweetie, Harold Neal, whom she married on June 6, 1953, at her side. Never has there been a truer love. Someone once told us that our mother saved our dad's life when they got married. We have all grown to believe that they were each other's balance, and watched as their love grew stronger, more pure, and more everlasting over time. Agnes was a sister to Delores, George, Helen, Mary Ann, Donald, and Kathy.
She grew up on a farm in Evansville, not far from beautiful Gibbs Lake. Through Agnes' life, she held many jobs.... Waitress at a café in Evansville, bookkeeper at JP Cullen, bookkeeper at the Evansville Coop, bookkeeper at the Woolworth in Janesville, bookkeeper at Libby foods, and also worked at Swiss Colony during the Christmas season, and after raising her own 12 children, she became a special educational aide at Parkview schools for many years.
She was a farmer's wife, and had much success raising tobacco crops with Harold to support their family. She helped raise and babysit a multitude of grand-children as her family grew. She raised an amazing family which she started with Harold in 1954. Agnes is survived by her husband Harold whom she has been married to for 68 years; Georgia Ann (Eric) Erickson, Keith (Julie) Neal, Chris (Kerry) McCartney, Dennis (Beth) Neal, Mary (Bill) Leffel , Donny (Trisha) Neal, Mark (Vicki) Neal, Patti (Phil) Wellnitz, Greg (Marissa) Neal, Brenda (Bob)Hobson, Heidi (Shawn) Strzok, Angie (Scott) Shelly. They raised their family on old Hwy 11 until 1979, when Harold built her a new home with a cement pond just down the road. Agnes' legacy will live on through her 116 and still counting children, grand-children, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Over the years as the family grew, Grandma handmade a quilt for graduation for each of her grandchildren and a baby blanket for her great grandchildren. Every one of these blankets is a treasure to our family. Agnes was a devote Catholic and was a proud member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Footville most of her life.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Ann and George Wollinger, Harold's parents, Elva and Keith Neal, her sister Helen Bennett , her brother George Wollinger, her brother-in-law Robert Bennett, her sisters-in-law Audriene Smith, and Carolyn Wollinger, her grandson Ben Neal, her grandson Todd Draeving, her great grand-daughter Madeline Wellnitz, her son-in-law William Leffel, and son-in-law Eric Erickson.
Visitation will be at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville Wi., Saturday, February 13th at 10:00am, followed by the funeral at 12:00pm with Father Thomas Marr Officiating. There will be an open house at Bass Creek Golf Course following the services. If you are planning on attending the visitation or funeral, please follow the COVID protocol as directed by the CDC.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice in Janesville and Liz, mom's RN, for the care our mother deserved. Memorials may be made to the ben Neal Scholarship fund at Brodhead Bank in Orfordville or to Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com