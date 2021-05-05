Agnes Catherine "Peg" Ramsett

April 29, 2021
Evansville, WI - Agnes "Peg" Ramsett, Evansville, passed away in the early hours of April 29, 2021 at the age of 97. The former Agnes Pulvermacher was born in Richland Center, Wi. on November 4, 1923 to Frederick and Josephine Pulvermacher. Peg married Norm Teckam and they went into the restaurant business in Evansville under the name Norm's HI-Way Inn where she was renowned especially for her delicious cinnamon rolls and homemade pies. Upon retiring from the restaurant industry, Peg and husband Norm relocated to the Prairie du Chen/ Linxville, WI area of the state where eventually Peg worked and retired from the 3M plant. After Norm passed, she married Glenn Ramsett and the ever-ambitious Peg traveled in the South and lived in Arkansas and Texas. Peg was a talented crafter, finding her niche in making unique homemade greeting cards and quilting. Her sewing machine went everywhere. In later years, Peg returned to Evansville and thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie with her card playing groups and St. John's Quilters at the Lutheran Church. Peg is survived by her sister Marie Anderson and children; Janice (Jerry) Krueger and Thomas (Alice) McBride; grandchildren: Sara (Paul) Bearss, Jennifer (Matthew) Persons, John McBride, Michael (Kelly) McBride, Steve (Vickie) McBride, William "Billie" (Jessica) McBride; step-daughter Judy (Robert) Gonske. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Agnes was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents and brother Robert.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:30pm until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will take place at Dickinson Cemetery Linxville at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family extends their profound gratitude to the staff at the Evansville Manor and Agrace HospiceCare for their patience and compassion over the past few years. The family also wishes to thank Pastor Matthew Poock and Bill Hurtley for support and guidance at this difficult time.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com