May 24, 1931 - August 24, 2020
Delavan/Williams Bay, WI -- Adolph "Al" Witt, age 89, of Delavan and Williams Bay, WI area, passed to eternal life at on Monday, August 24, 2020. Al was born May 24, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Jacob and Linda Witt. He was employed by Holtens in Elkhorn, where he worked for 44 years, retiring in 1996. Al loved gardening, bowling, fishing, darts, walking and spending time with his nieces and nephew and their children.
Surviving are his nieces, Lori (Donald) Biely (their children, Joshua (Megan) Biely, Ross (Tina) Biely), and Cheryl (Brian) Pass (their children, Bryce and Brett Pass); nephew Jeff (Cheryl) Knudtson (their children, Dawson and Bailey Knudtson); and many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Knudtson; and brother-in-law, Burton Knudtson.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St., Delavan, with Reverend Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at East Delavan Cemetery, Delavan. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church are appreciated. Betzer Family Funeral Home proudly serving the Family