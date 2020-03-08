April 23, 1939 - March 5, 2020

Janesville -- Adella B. Kopplin, 80, of Janesville, died Thursday morning March 5, 2020 at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. She was born April 23, 1939 in Janesville to the late Aldin and Hulda (Fairbringer) Heine. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1957. On July 18, 1959, she married Frederick "Fred" Kopplin in Janesville. Adella worked for Parker Pen and then worked for Merchants & Savings Bank which turned into M&I Bank at her retirement. She is a member of Mt Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church and enjoyed ceramics, crafts, listening to country music, collecting beanie babies, and traveling to many places.

Adella is survived by her husband Fred Kopplin; two daughters: Cindy (Mike) Bender, Tammy (Tim) Brown; grandchild, Zachary Kopplin; brother, James (Ann) Heine; nieces, nephews, & cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Drew Brown; brother, Dale (Lorraine) Heine; Fred's parents, Otto and Minnie Kopplin; and her family dog Odie.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 AM at the Mt Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Rd, Janesville, with Pastor David Bergelin officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, and again visitation will be on Thursday, from 10 AM to the time of service at 11AM, Burial will be held at later date in the Plymouth Cemetery. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to Adella's family. Memorials are appreciated to Agrace Hospice in Adella's name.

Fred and his family would like to sincerely thank Agrace Hospice and the entire staff for the amazing care and compassion you all showed to Adella and ourselves.