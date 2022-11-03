Milton, WI - Adele Heisz, 79, of Milton, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 surrounded by family. Adele was born on July 17, 1943 in Neillsville, WI to the late Paul and Leona (Bieneck) Ehlers. She graduated from Neillsville High School in 1961. On November 11, 1961 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville, Adele married the love of her life, Raymond O. Heisz. Adele worked for many years doing data entry for Data Dimensions. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, always serving up baked goods, extra dessert, and making all the holidays and family get-togethers special. She loved to tend to her flower garden, sew, and decorate cakes.
Adele is survived by her children: Tammy (Michael) Beggs, Randy (Kimberly) Heisz, Michael (Maria Najera) Heisz and the mother of their children, Wendy Heisz; grandchildren: Brittany, Daniel and Matthew (Amanda) Beggs, Andrew, Jared, and Elizabeth Heisz, Derek, Sean, Mary Heisz; siblings: Larry (Margie) Ehlers, Jerry Ehlers, Ronda Schwellenbach, Debbie (Larry) Butero, Laverne (Susan) Ehlers, James (Cindy) Ehlers; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond Heisz; and a brother-in-law: Edward Schwellenbach.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until the start of the services. The family would like to thank the staff at Willowick and St. Croix Hospice. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
