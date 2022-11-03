Adele Heisz

July 17, 1943 - October 28, 2022

Milton, WI - Adele Heisz, 79, of Milton, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 surrounded by family. Adele was born on July 17, 1943 in Neillsville, WI to the late Paul and Leona (Bieneck) Ehlers. She graduated from Neillsville High School in 1961. On November 11, 1961 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville, Adele married the love of her life, Raymond O. Heisz. Adele worked for many years doing data entry for Data Dimensions. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, always serving up baked goods, extra dessert, and making all the holidays and family get-togethers special. She loved to tend to her flower garden, sew, and decorate cakes.

To plant a tree in memory of Adele Heisz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.