Janesville, WI - Addie Mae (Lambert) Lyons, 92, of Janesville WI, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Addie was born in Stella, NE, the daughter of George and Gladys (Young) Lambert and grew up on a farm in Hiawatha, KS. She attended a one-room schoolhouse, before going on to graduate from Kansas State University, where she met her husband.
Addie's life adventures included a cross-country train trip to Los Angeles when she was five years old to visit her grandfather, who hoped she might become "the next Shirley Temple." Addie married Ted Lyons, and moved to Gary, IN, and then McMurray, PA, where they raised a family, enjoyed their life together, and made annual car trips to see their extended families in Kansas and Georgia. Later she moved to Carlsbad, CA and then Janesville, WI, where she lived for the past sixteen years.
Addie loved playing bridge, Scrabble, Words with Friends, gardening, and birdwatching. She was a voracious reader and loved animals, especially a little Bichon Frise named Mario, who was very special to her. She was also a sports fan who enjoyed watching her children's and grandchildren's teams play and rooting for her (many) local teams as well as following the favorites of her far-flung family.
Addie is survived by her children: Terry (Linda) Lyons of Milton, WI, Mary (Richard) Weisband of Vero Beach, FL, Jim (Mary) Lyons of Carlsbad, CA, and Dr. George (Krista) Lyons of Boise, ID. She will be deeply missed by her friends and extended family, including eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; and her siblings: Mary Lou Nigus, Floyd Lambert and Jim Lambert.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Agrace Hospice for the kind and compassionate care that they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Addie's memory to the Hedberg Public Library or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Services will be held at 3PM on Sunday, April 24 at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, Janesville.