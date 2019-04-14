January 10, 1934 - April 2, 2019
Williams Bay, WI -- Adam "NoNo" Adams - investor, risk-taker, prankster, gangster (not really), cycle-rider, flag-waver, hard worker, loyal friend and famous uncle, died on April 2, 2019. If you knew Adam, you were blessed with good times, great food, a few drinks and plenty of laughter! For all the love and affection he showed, the guy never married. He was fiercely independent and a proud U.S. Army veteran, (which equipped him well to be a staunch Bear's fan in Packerland.) He requested six Chicago Bears players to serve as pallbearers, so they could let him down one last time! Some life lessons from Adam: Driving a school bus and birth control have a lot in common. Never use a "whole" sheet of paper towel... always save half for later. Hide keys in really weird places. Happy Hour pricing and Early Bird specials are a form of wealth management. Keep the safety off.(!) And last, tending bar and owning a business is the same as getting your PhD in "life"!
Who could ask for more?
Adam's nieces, nephews and their families had a private memorial service at the Agrace Hospice chapel in Madison. Adam's friends, neighbors, acquaintances and the Pier 290 gang will celebrate Adam's life and legacy on Thursday, May 16 from 4-6pm at Pier 290 in Williams Bay, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to:
*Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy of Williams Bay at friendsofknc.org
*Fisher House Foundation, Department of Veteran's Affairs at fisherhouse.org
*Agrace Hospice at agrace.org.
Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation Alternatives of Madison is serving the family.
