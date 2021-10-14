Elkhorn, WI - Adam M. Bensaid 22 of Elkhorn, WI died unexpectedly on Sunday October 10, 2021. Adam was born on August 6, 1999 to Ben and Cathy (Jorgensen) Bensaid. He was currently a student at UW Whitewater studying Business Administration with an eye on creating his own business one day. Always an old soul, Adam became an avid car enthusiast with a preference for Classic Italian Cars and BMWs. Time spent with Friends and cars occupied all of his waking hours. He was at his happiest driving cross country with friends in a classic BMW car restored by himself. Adam's greatest desire was to do a Cannon Ball Run coast to coast with friends in a classic BMW just to prove they could. Adam had a great love of music and history as well playing Saxophone and Clarinet throughout high school. He had a great sense of humor, and would help anyone who needed it at any hour of the day. He touched many lives in his 22 years and will be long remembered and loved by friends and family. Adam is survived by his parents; Ben and Cathy; Grandmother; Fatima Bensaid; Aunts; Hafssa, JoAnn, Jeanne (Vern); Uncle; Nehyan; along with many other aunts and uncles; nieces, nephews; and close friends. Adam is preceded in death by his grandparents; Mokhtar Bensaid, George (Elaine) Jorgensen; and aunt; Emily. A Memorial Service will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral home and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI 53121 on Sunday October 17, 2021 at 11:00AM. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Adam Bensaid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
