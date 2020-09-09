February 7, 1980 - September 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Aaron M. Arndt, "Squeek", age 40, of Janesville, passed away on September 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on February 7, 1980, the son of John and Pamela (Arneson) Arndt. He was a 1998 graduate of Parker High School, where he was part of the 1600 meter relay state championship team. Joe Dye was an inspirational coach to him. Aaron worked as a material handler. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, kayaking, fishing and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Aaron was very much loved, had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone; he was a very gentle and respectful man. Aaron loved his dog, Harley, and cats very much.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Pamela; stepfather, (David) Kelm; brother, Nate Arndt; two step-brothers; Eric Kelm and Noah (Katie) Kelm all of Janesville; maternal grandparents, Robert and Karen Arneson; girlfriend, Becky Schnell; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Arndt in 1994; and paternal grandparents, Roger and Shirley Arndt.
A Private Family Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A Public Visitation will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. The family will not be present for the visitation due to COVID-19 concerns. If Aaron's friends would like to reach out to the family to express their condolences, you may visit the funeral home website: www.whitcomb-lynch.com