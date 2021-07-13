November 22, 1952
Evansville, WI - Airman 2nd Class Edward John Miller was born on June 22, 1931 in Porter Township, west of Evansville Wisconsin the son of Ernest P. and Laurene (Durner) Miller He graduated from Evansville High School in 1948. He worked on the family farm until entering the US Air Force in 1951.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force in October 31, 1951. After basic training in Texas was assigned to the 1701st Aerial Port Squadron at Great Falls AFB in Montana where he served in the logistics career field. Airman Miller was being relocated to Alaska at the time of his passing.
On 22 November 1952 A2C Miller was a passenger on an Air Force C-124 Globemaster aircraft which departed McChord Air Force Base, Washington, on a scheduled transport flight to Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, with a crew of 11 and 41 passengers on board that never reached its destination. Bad weather in the region postponed rescue operations for several days. On 28 November 1952, a search party located aircraft wreckage on the Surprise Glacier located on the slopes of Mount Gannett approximately 50 miles east of Anchorage, Alaska. There were no survivors. Due to the treacherous conditions (avalanches, glaciers and snow drifts from eight feet with some drift areas reaching depths of several hundred feet) recovery attempts would be extremely dangerous and limited throughout the next several years.
On 9 June 2012, the crew of an Alaska Army National Guard (AKNG) UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on a training flight observed aircraft wreckage near the terminal end of the Colony Glacier at Inner Lake George located approximately 45 miles east of Anchorage. The crew landed on the glacier to investigate and recovered an identification tag from one of the service members on board, which positively correlated to the missing C-124A aircraft. Recovery operations continue to be performed at the crash site each year in the month of June. On 26 August 2019, the Armed Forces Medical Examiners (AFMES) at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware positively identified A2C Miller's remains which were recovered from the June 2019 recovery.
He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Miller Wheaton, Ft White Florida, and Nancy Miller Cox, Indian Lake Florida, also nieces Caprice Hanrahan, Sandra Schmock, Jimette Schlimm, Tami Germain and nephews James Wheaton, Jr., Michael Cox and Steven Cox.
Airman Miller's parents Ernest and Laurene, a sister Doloris Miller McCutcheon of Madison, Wisconsin are deceased.
Airman Miller's remains will be escorted by a military escort from Dover AFB, DE to his hometown of Evansville, WI. A full Military Honors graveside funeral service will take place on 17 July 2021 at 1:00 in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville, WI. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, 130 S 5th St, Evansville, WI 53536 is assisting the family with arrangements.