Sarah Kay Adams
Joyce J. Box
Maynard A. Folts
Nell D. Karcher
John F. Mayfield
Steven A. Meissner
Bernard “Bernie” Partoll
Teresa Lynn Pope
Joan M. Spruce-Kalla
Alfred M. Thorson Jr.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 4, 2018 @ 8:32 pm
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse