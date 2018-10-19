Nancy Jane Baptist
Frank J. Bender Jr.
Terrence Michael Brown
Sharon Ruth Golz
Robert “Bob” Knutson, Sr.
Dorothy “Polly” Lund
Joseph “Joe” Meehan
Alice Nieuwenhuis
Anthony Tre’Shaun Payton
Katherine Reilly
Joan M. Stone
Clementine H. Turnmire
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 19, 2018 @ 12:20 am
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse