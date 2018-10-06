Patricia J. Clark
George Hugh Cox
Delores M. Hoff
Christine “Krys” Klaus
David Paul Oakley
Michael Francis Palan
Marion M. Schumacher
James “Sinky” Singkofer
Rick L. Stanton
Margaret H. Wedl
David A. Stockwell
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 7, 2018 @ 6:55 am
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse