William V. “Bill” Brown
Karen Frie
Barbara J. Klobucar
Ferdinand L. Klobucar
Charles “Ed” Lundberg
Karen A. Morgan
Judith Schweitzer
John H. Taaffe
Gregory H. Tess
Carol J. Vitaioli
Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow showers in the afternoon. High 38F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: November 5, 2019 @ 11:50 pm
Click on the poll question to view the full results.