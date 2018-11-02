Obituaries and death notices for Nov. 2, 2018 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Barbara Louise BellCarl O. Helling Sr.James D. Visgar Facebook Twitter Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Fall 2018 election Fall 2018 election Preview of the fall 2018 election. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Wanted: Fall photos The leaves are changing, apple orchards and pumpkin patches are busy and Halloween is approaching. Share your fall photos with us! View gallery Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Nov 2 Dine Around the Lakes Fri, Nov 2, 2018 downtown Lake Geneva Nov 2 Adult indoor lap swim Fri, Nov 2, 2018 Marshall Middle School Nov 2 4-Plex track open walk Fri, Nov 2, 2018 Parker High School Nov 2 Prairie Church Bazaar Fri, Nov 2, 2018 Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church Nov 2 Red Cross blood drive Fri, Nov 2, 2018 SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital The Latest Public record for Nov. 2, 2018 Gerson: Cast your ballot against Trump's racial and ethnic resentment UW-Whitewater volleyball advances to WIAC title match Leaf pickup in Janesville starts Monday, Nov. 5 Janesville plans to spend $8.8 million on street projects next year For Tesla owner, Janesville's two-hour parking limit no big deal Woman charged with neglecting child who was near medication, bags of fecal matter Other Views: On health care, we can't afford a return to the old days Our Views: Doing your part to kill local retailers? Hemp license, registration applications accepted for 2019 Latest News Public record for Nov. 2, 2018 Obituaries and death notices for Nov. 2, 2018 UW-Whitewater volleyball advances to WIAC title match Leaf pickup in Janesville starts Monday, Nov. 5 Janesville plans to spend $8.8 million on street projects next year Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesUPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody; victim taken to hospital, Janesville police sayOur Views: Vukmir aims to stop out-of-control WashingtonMilton man identified as victim in Thursday’s fatal crashOur Views: Walker deserves more credit than he's gettingDeath notices for Oct. 26, 2018Death notices for Oct. 30, 2018Family holds on to its ‘bright light,’ Anthony Tre’Shaun PaytonFirefighters union blasts Janesville officials over contract negotiationsJanesville's Daniel Jackson starts a wrestling league of his ownDeath notices for Nov. 1, 2018 Images Videos CollectionsHalloween in JanesvilleEdgerton defeats Lodi 35-14 in Div. 4 second-round gameElkhorn falls in penalty shootout against OregonOver 1,000 bidders attend Janesville auctionBurlington sweeps Milton in Div. 1 sectional semifinalMilton volleyball defeats Craig in regional finalElkhorn soccer defeats Delavan-Darien in title matchWIAA State Girls Golf Tournament Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse