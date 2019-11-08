Obituaries and death notices for Nov. 9, 2019 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save William V. “Bill” BrownPatricia Lynn GilesIrmgard MayBetty WendlandtChad Michael Yeary SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. How should lawmakers respond to an increase in the number of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in Wisconsin? You voted: Adopt more restrictions on CAFOs to reduce environmental risks. Make it easier for CAFOs to operate. They are the future of agriculture. Current CAFO policy is working well. It’s not too harsh or too lenient. Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Nov 9 Pajama-Rama Sat, Nov 9, 2019 Old National Bank Nov 9 Dine Around the Lakes Sat, Nov 9, 2019 downtown Lake Geneva Nov 9 Rock County mega sale Sat, Nov 9, 2019 Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds Nov 9 Hunter Sight-In-Day Sat, Nov 9, 2019 Southern Lakes Church Nov 9 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Sat, Nov 9, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art The Latest Elkhorn falls to Brookfield Central in Div. 2 state semifinal Milton reaches agreement with contractor to develop residential subdivision Brookfield Central scores twice late to end Elkhorn's 21-match winning streak in state soccer semifinal Delavan official debunks rumors that Meijer pulled plug on store Public record for Nov. 9, 2019 Steil's staff set constituent-service hours next week Beloit Area Community Health Center earns diversity award Cohen: Trump Derangement Syndrome is real: Just ask Melania Hightower: You’re paying big oil to pollute Guest Views: Europe offers proof: Wealth taxes don't work Latest News Your Views: Trump shares none of the characteristics of a true leader Milton reaches agreement with contractor to develop residential subdivision Brookfield Central scores twice late to end Elkhorn's 21-match winning streak in state soccer semifinal Delavan official debunks rumors that Meijer pulled plug on store Public record for Nov. 9, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Janesville man shot in the head in Crawford CountyJanesville Ice Arena users sound off on plan for indoor sports complex at Janesville MallRock County Courthouse visitors face new entry rulesJanesville School District outlines snow day policiesDeath notices for Nov. 3, 2019Criminal complaint: Man says cocaine led him to robbery spreeBrittany J. ChapmanBarbara and Fred KlobucarSeveral area roads to close starting MondayDespite risks, local hemp industry taking root Images Videos CollectionsEvansville vs. Lakeside Lutheran FootballJanesville covered in early snowfallTop sports photos for October 2019Elkhorn falls to Brookfield Central in Div. 2 state semifinalRock Valley Conference cross country meet Stocks Market Data by TradingView