Obituaries and death notices for Nov. 25, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kyle D. AtwoodWesley J. FosterDarlene M. LarsonRobert W. “Bob” Zastoupil SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. Thanksgiving unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season. How do you shop for gifts? You voted: Black Friday, here I come! Wait and wait and wait until Christmas Eve Finished my shopping weeks ago (don't be jealous) Making my gifts this year. No shopping Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Nov 25 Janesville Art League Holiday Art Show & Sale Mon, Nov 25, 2019 Janesville Performing Arts Center Nov 25 Pajama-Rama Mon, Nov 25, 2019 Old National Bank Nov 25 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Mon, Nov 25, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art Nov 25 Holiday nut sale Mon, Nov 25, 2019 Aram Public Library Nov 25 StrongBodies Mon, Nov 25, 2019 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall The Latest Public record for Nov. 25, 2019 Rock County Fury overwhelm Brookfield in girls hockey season opener Hedberg Library expands renovation beyond downtown walls Pitts: ‘This is America. … And here, right matters’ Our Views: Plan commission has chance to redeem itself Emme Bullis named The Gazette's Area Player of the Year in girls volleyball Milam: Latest poll sends warning to Democrats Janesville Parker places three on The Gazette's All-Area Girls Volleyball Team Beautiful uteruses: Janesville woman creates nonprofit to support women with shared pain Antisemitism expert: Milton should be more direct in handling of swastika incident Latest News Public record for Nov. 25, 2019 Rock County Fury overwhelm Brookfield in girls hockey season opener Hedberg Library expands renovation beyond downtown walls Pitts: ‘This is America. … And here, right matters’ Our Views: Plan commission has chance to redeem itself Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesExcessive drinking was prelude to sex assault, court document allegesElkhorn police looking for woman accused of trying to pass fraudulent checksOne killed, another seriously injured in two-vehicle crashLocal attorney, public servant and dad's dad diesDiscovery of wallet sparks happy memories for Kinna familyOne last dance: Hospice patient celebrates 87th birthday at SneakersCity of Janesville plan commission approves plat for potential town of Janesville subdivisionHit-and-run motorcycle death case goes forwardDeath notices for Nov. 19, 2019Kris E. Mawhinney Images Videos CollectionsDivision 2 girls state swim meetJanesville covered in early snowfallElkhorn falls to Brookfield Central in Div. 2 state semifinalTop sports photos for October 2019Evansville vs. Lakeside Lutheran Football Stocks Market Data by TradingView