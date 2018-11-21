Obituaries and death notices for Nov. 21, 2018 43 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cheryl L. AltermattRichard H. BrownWilliam Benjamin ChurchNorbert A. FikeDonald H. HansenLarry G. JohnsonMichael D. KuhnleJewel LiebensteinStanley David MyersCarol J. OkrayEvelyn M. PagelRobert David TurkLorelei J. White Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Best of Walworth County Best of Walworth County 2018 GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Nov 21 Duane Holz Wed, Nov 21, 2018 Government Center Nov 21 Adult indoor lap swim Wed, Nov 21, 2018 Marshall Middle School Nov 21 4-Plex track open walk Wed, Nov 21, 2018 Parker High School Nov 21 Suzanne Tsamardinos and Pam Ring Wed, Nov 21, 2018 Bragii Coffee House and Wine Bar Nov 21 Jeanne Hannula Wed, Nov 21, 2018 Lake Geneva Public Library The Latest Public record for Nov. 21, 2018 Girls basketball roundup: Lomen's late 3-pointer lifts East Troy over Big Foot Other Views: Thanksgiving from a Native American perspective Fieiras, Craig fend off Parker in rugged crosstown rivalry game Parker boys struggle to contain Stoughton's McGee in season-opening loss Craig defeats Parker 54-45 Parker: We must resist the temptation to frame the abnormal as our new normal Thiessen: What Trump needs to do to avoid being a one-term president 20Q: Catching up with Whitewater harpist Lauren Hayes Unicorns and pie topping: Adams students share things for which they're thankful Latest News Obituaries and death notices for Nov. 21, 2018 Public record for Nov. 21, 2018 Girls basketball roundup: Lomen's late 3-pointer lifts East Troy over Big Foot Fieiras, Craig fend off Parker in rugged crosstown rivalry game Parker boys struggle to contain Stoughton's McGee in season-opening loss Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWhat started as a tiny brush fire became California’s deadliest wildfireJanesville woman remains in jail pending sentenceEvansville man dies in alleged hit and runDeath notices for Nov. 15, 2018Another man charged with trying to pay for sex with teenage girl in police stingMilton man charged in July traffic death of his wifeChristopher Dean GullicksonRestaurant review: Pub fare, fish fry worth the trip to The Real MacCoy'sDeath notices for Nov. 16, 2018Former Kay Jewelers manager in Delavan charged with theft of nearly $25,000 Images Videos CollectionsRotary Botanical Gardens' Holiday Light ShowJanesville veterans honor Veterans Day, 100th anniversary of the end of World War IHalloween in JanesvilleEdgerton defeated by Lakeside Lutheran, 45-14Burlington sweeps Milton in Div. 1 sectional semifinalEdgerton defeats Lodi 35-14 in Div. 4 second-round gameMilton volleyball defeats Craig in regional finalElkhorn falls in penalty shootout against Oregon Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse