Obituaries and death notices for Nov. 8, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Linda Louise DeKelverJacqueline S. FinneyPatricia Lynn GilesDaniel “Doc” JohnsonChristine Ann (Granzo) RandallMitch Robert SaundersSusan StageLee John Zimmerman SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. How should lawmakers respond to an increase in the number of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in Wisconsin? You voted: Adopt more restrictions on CAFOs to reduce environmental risks. Make it easier for CAFOs to operate. They are the future of agriculture. Current CAFO policy is working well. It’s not too harsh or too lenient. Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Nov 8 Pajama-Rama Fri, Nov 8, 2019 Old National Bank Nov 8 Dine Around the Lakes Fri, Nov 8, 2019 downtown Lake Geneva Nov 8 Seeking Light in the Darkness Fri, Nov 8, 2019 UW-Whitewater at Rock County Nov 8 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Fri, Nov 8, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art Nov 8 StrongBodies Fri, Nov 8, 2019 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall The Latest Public record for Nov. 8, 2019 Milton's housing shortage reflects statewide trend identified in recent study Woman accused of going to wrong address for sex act is sentenced to jail, probation Web views for Friday, Nov. 8 Steil names Janesville man among veterans award winners Delavan man pleads guilty to delivering pills to uncle who died SWAT training set for rural Rock County area Friday East Milwaukee Street to close Saturday Salvation Army's holiday toy drive starts Saturday Four businesses cited in tobacco compliance checks Latest News Public record for Nov. 8, 2019 Your Views: This bipartisan House action deserves applause Milton's housing shortage reflects statewide trend identified in recent study Woman accused of going to wrong address for sex act is sentenced to jail, probation Web views for Friday, Nov. 8 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Janesville man shot in the head in Crawford CountyJanesville Ice Arena users sound off on plan for indoor sports complex at Janesville MallRock County Courthouse visitors face new entry rulesDeath notices for Nov. 3, 2019Criminal complaint: Man says cocaine led him to robbery spreeJanesville School District outlines snow day policiesBrittany J. ChapmanSeveral area roads to close starting MondayJanesville police flag four ‘violations’ in Halloween visits to sex offendersJanesville police open new channel to residents with Ring partnership Images Videos CollectionsEvansville vs. Lakeside Lutheran FootballJanesville covered in early snowfallTop sports photos for October 2019Rock Valley Conference cross country meet Stocks Market Data by TradingView