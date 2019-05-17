Mary J. Bennett
Nancy Ann Dooley
Eunice V. Ellifson
Raymond P. Hewes
David Richard Kamholz
Bette Mae Shaw
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 17, 2019 @ 1:16 am
