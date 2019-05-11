Obituaries and death notices for May 11, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Eric A. BuckoltzJoseph L. “Chief” CoulterKevin G. CoxAntoinette “Dolly” JamesJeanette KatzmanRuth MilnerTiffany T. Minami SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug. E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Readers' Choice 2019 Vote in the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards through Sunday, May 19. Vote now Gazette Poll Click on the poll question to view the full results and leave a comment. Gov. Tony Evers is proposing to increase the gas tax and heavy truck fees to pay for fixing roads. What should the Legislature do? You voted: The Legislature should adopt Evers' proposal. We can't neglect our roads any longer Roads need fixing, but Evers' proposal is too expensive. The Legislature should partially cut it Read my lips: No new taxes. The Legislature should toss Evers' proposal out the window Vote View Results Back Dining & Destinations Dining & Destinations Spring 2019 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events May 11 Garden Art Exhibit: "Dazzling Dragonfly" Sat, May 11, 2019 Rotary Botanical Gardens May 11 Adult reading program Sat, May 11, 2019 Lake Geneva Public Library May 11 Rock County Mega sale Sat, May 11, 2019 Craig Center, Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds May 11 Bird Fest 2019 Sat, May 11, 2019 Sand Bluff Bird Observatory May 11 Fort Atkinson Farmers Market Sat, May 11, 2019 downtown Fort Atkinson The Latest Public record for May 11, 2019 Parker, Craig travel to La Follette for Big Eight Conference track meet Funt: Cable hosts get the memo Warhawks win two games in WIAC baseball tournament Janesville athletes secure four titles at Big Eight Conference track meet Bremel: Let's stop villianizing each other Parker drops two close contests to Beloit Memorial East doubles up Craig in Big Eight softball Milton High baseball team title hopes left stranded Hughes fires no-hitter to lead Craig past East in Big Eight baseball Latest News Public record for May 11, 2019 Your Views: Trump administration is itching for a war Funt: Cable hosts get the memo Warhawks win two games in WIAC baseball tournament Janesville athletes secure four titles at Big Eight Conference track meet Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesJanesville man arrested after fatal head-on crashOfficials identify Janesville man killed in Highway 14 crashThis time fully clothed: Former Marshall Middle School pool will have new useMalpractice lawsuit blames Dean/St. Mary's for broken boneRock County to buy vacant Pick 'n Save building on Janesville's south sideWork starts on downtown Janesville apartments with courtyardJanesville man found half-naked in vehicle, arrested on seventh OWI chargeDeath notices for May 6, 2019Downtown property under raze-or-repair order will likely change handsMotorist: Janesville-Evansville leg of Highway 14 is like a ‘Star Wars’ battleground Images Videos CollectionsSalvaged GM bricks handed outPelicans on the Rock RiverTop sports photos for April 2019Parker sweeps at Cougar RelaysLive Stations of the CrossTurner vs. Edgerton Baseball Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse