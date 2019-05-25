Marilyn Kaye Baum

Christopher Lee Cocroft

Judith D. “Jud” Coulter

Gerald W. “Gerry” Hanthorn

Patricia Ann Heidorn

Robert L. “Bob” Henze

David L. Luciani

Suzanne L. Mahoney

Mary J. Ryman

Jan J. Van Dreser

Eda Louise Vriezen

John C. Zanzinger

Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.

Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details on the change are available here.

0
0
0
0
0