Marilyn Kaye Baum
Christopher Lee Cocroft
Judith D. “Jud” Coulter
Gerald W. “Gerry” Hanthorn
Patricia Ann Heidorn
Robert L. “Bob” Henze
David L. Luciani
Suzanne L. Mahoney
Mary J. Ryman
Jan J. Van Dreser
Eda Louise Vriezen
John C. Zanzinger
Marilyn Kaye Baum
Christopher Lee Cocroft
Judith D. “Jud” Coulter
Gerald W. “Gerry” Hanthorn
Patricia Ann Heidorn
Robert L. “Bob” Henze
David L. Luciani
Suzanne L. Mahoney
Mary J. Ryman
Jan J. Van Dreser
Eda Louise Vriezen
John C. Zanzinger
Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.
Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.
More details on the change are available here.
Click on the poll question to view the full results and leave a comment.