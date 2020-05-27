Jack L. Graves Sr.
Celia Gregorio-Jose
Rolland Larson
Norma I. Makovec
Magdolna “Maggie” Petrics
Lillian Rudolph
Sarah A. Salinas
Eileen Stalsberg
Cindy Lou Stark
Elaine Mae Ulrich
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 12:01 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results.