Obituaries and death notices for May 26, 2020 May 25, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kimberly Davis GivhanLisa JohnsonNorma L. KeplerMargaret “Marge” L. PulcineMargaret E. (Arnhoelter) StrassburgEmma J. Torgeson SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. Rock County issued its own safer-at-home order after the state Supreme Court struck down the statewide version last week. Walworth County decided not to issue an order. Which county was right? You voted: Rock County Walworth County Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events May 25 Color the Curve 300 virtual challenge Mon, May 25, 2020 Online May 25 StrongBodies Mon, May 25, 2020 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall May 25 Play and learn Mon, May 25, 2020 Creekside Place May 25 Corn and Brat Roast Mon, May 25, 2020 Village Square Park May 25 Baby lapsit Mon, May 25, 2020 Clinton Public Library The Latest Milton family thankful for each other after bout against COVID-19 Cepeda: My new hometown isn't called Mad City for nothing Walters: Unusual holiday plea: Don't travel Spirit of Memorial Day shines through face masks, social distancing Pitts: A reminder of how much it took Other Views: Republicans won court battle but lack a plan Barry: Lifetime of Badger fandom fueled by working, partying and even sometimes studying at UW in the 80s Janesville Parker's Ryann Porter and Tina Shelton remain on a fast track to success Our Views: End of safer-at-home order not an invitation to return to normal Blackhawk Community Credit Union shifting focus away from real estate development Latest News Milton family thankful for each other after bout against COVID-19 Cepeda: My new hometown isn't called Mad City for nothing Walters: Unusual holiday plea: Don't travel Spirit of Memorial Day shines through face masks, social distancing Pitts: A reminder of how much it took Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesRock County sees largest day-to-day increase of COVID-19 cases yetRock County to lift safer-at-home order ThursdayCulvers restaurant in Janesville closes for cleaningJanesville officials craft recommendations for businesses upon reopeningPossible tornadoes spotted in area; Afton Road closed in JanesvilleBlackhawk Community Credit Union shifting focus away from real estate developmentJanesville hospitals to offer coronavirus antibody testingAs Rock County businesses reopen, COVID-19 remains a public health threatDollar movies part of reopening strategy as businesses emerge from lockdownBeloit COVID-19 testing sites remain open after more than 1,500 tests Images Videos CollectionsCoronavirus: A new normalLooking back on spring sports Stocks Market Data by TradingView