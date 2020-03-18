Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.