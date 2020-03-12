Etta Mae Geier Gray
Jeff Hassinger
Corwin E. “Cork” Hilton
Leona Mildred Jones
Daniel R. LaBonne
Gerald C. “Jerry” Larsen
Richard “Dick” McNally
Ronald “Suds” Schober
Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 11:42 pm
We recently changed the sign-in procedure on GazetteXtra.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
Click on the poll question below to view the choices and full results.