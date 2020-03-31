Obituaries and death notices for March 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard P. EmmerichMark M. FarrisGary L. PergolskiCharles Bent SmytheJoan E. WhitbyVirginia Mae Whitehead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Area dining options Are you an area bar or restaurant offering carry-out, curbside pickup or delivery due to COVID-19? Let us know E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Spring Ahead Spring Ahead Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. How are you coping amid business shutdowns and social distancing measures? You voted: Pouring myself another "quarantini" Enjoying all the family time Praying a lot Crying a lot All of the above Vote View Results Back Click on the poll question below to view the choices and full results. Between health, financial, social or other, which concerns you most about the coronavirus pandemic? Vote Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 31 Wisconsin Rural Landscapes Tue, Mar 31, 2020 Janesville Performing Arts Center Mar 31 Art display Tue, Mar 31, 2020 Janesville Country Club Mar 31 Rock County Queer Short Film Fest Tue, Mar 31, 2020 UW-Whitewater at Rock County Mar 31 Rock Steady Boxing Tue, Mar 31, 2020 SOL Fitness, Fairview Mall Mar 31 Grief work, healing from loss Tue, Mar 31, 2020 Compass Behavioral Health Clinic The Latest Public record for March 31, 2020 Beloit man charged in Janesville attempted murder arrested again Whitewater man smears feces in Madison police car after arrest Evansville police find unresponsive juvenile on soccer field Police, deputies adapt to new danger on the beat Officials: COVID-19 likely to get worse in Rock County before better Janesville plastics manufacturer Prent launches new line of protective face shields Black business owner’s claim of racism in Walworth County moves to appeals court Other Views: Local newspapers need help, too, during crisis Guest Views: The other coronavirus symptoms: Couch time and weight gain Latest News Public record for March 31, 2020 Beloit man charged in Janesville attempted murder arrested again Your Views: Etiquette for using Janesville trails Whitewater man smears feces in Madison police car after arrest Evansville police find unresponsive juvenile on soccer field Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCOVID-19 cases increase slightly in Rock CountyWill the coronavirus make permanent our diminishing need for human contact?Rock County cases of COVID-19 rise to 12I'm hungry: Here are some places where you can still get restaurant foodCity of Janesville declares state of emergencyJanesville police ask for help identifying teens who attempted to lure children into carWalworth County sees fourth and fifth positive COVID-19 testsArrests made in child enticement incidentMacFarlane's workers are up to their (ring)necks in pheasantsJanesville schools tracking seniors, changing course and focusing on the basics Images Videos CollectionsBeloit Turner defeats Edgerton in sectional semifinal Stocks Market Data by TradingView