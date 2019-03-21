Obituaries and death notices for March 21, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Barbara J. FillbachEdward S. FreiwaldThomas “TJ” Hilst-PolandTodd William Rasmussen SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 21 Adult indoor lap swim Thu, Mar 21, 2019 Marshall Middle School Mar 21 4-Plex track open walk Thu, Mar 21, 2019 Parker High School Mar 21 Benefit Specialist Thu, Mar 21, 2019 Grinnell Senior Center Mar 21 Friends of Oak Hill Chapel meeting Thu, Mar 21, 2019 Oak Hill Chapel Mar 21 Sheila Brown Thu, Mar 21, 2019 Walworth County Government Center The Latest Public record for March 21, 2019 Man charged with fourth OWI after driving without headlights in Edgerton Stage One brings Albee's 'Three Tall Women' to JPAC stage Road to 'Redemption': Pop star with Rock County roots to perform new album in Madison Town of Delavan man competent to proceed with fatal stabbing case Rhodes sworn in as new Janesville fire chief United Way gives $40,000 grant to ECHO for homelessness services Edgerton High School students to be searched Thursday in response to bomb threat Where to find live local entertainment from March 21-27, 2019 Danica Patrick doesn't miss racing since retiring last year Latest News Public record for March 21, 2019 Man charged with fourth OWI after driving without headlights in Edgerton Stage One brings Albee's 'Three Tall Women' to JPAC stage Road to 'Redemption': Pop star with Rock County roots to perform new album in Madison Town of Delavan man competent to proceed with fatal stabbing case Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPilot lived a mysterious double life. Then a plane crash exposed aliases, falsehoods and questionsWATCH: Rock sheriff's office releases video of suspect diving out window to escapeRural businesses feel ripple effect of farming strugglesArrest made in Beloit shooting deathUW-Whitewater asks state for nearly $43 million to upgrade Winther HallPolice: Woman with ax chases man, then turns weapon on furnitureShopko to liquidate, close all its stores by JuneOur Views: Milton School District leadership needs to goDeath notices for March 17, 2019New Ashley HomeStore to open in Janesville Images Videos CollectionsElkhorn falls to Nicolet in WIAA Division 2 state semifinalCommunity members hold vigil for Christchurch shooting victimsTurner falls to Martin LutherElks headed to the Kohl CenterParkview falls to Belleville 70-66Elkhorn defeats East Troy in Div. 2 regional finalMorning hoarfrost covers Rock, Walworth CountiesTurner, Edgerton face off in Div. 3 sectional semifinal at CraigState wrestling championshipsFirst day of WIAA state wrestling meet Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse