Darlene S. Anderson
Mary Beth Bell
Josef Braeu
Muriel K. Bumgarner
Lydia I. Easter
James W. “Jim” Fink Sr.
Donald David Herr
Stephen W. Janisch
Dolores Karleski
Jerry M. Prichett
Ronald Duane Scott
Gharld “Grampa Junior” Vance
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then gusty winds with a few showers possible during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers in the evening then a few snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 14, 2019 @ 12:53 am
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse