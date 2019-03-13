Ronlyn Edmonds Bauer
Timothy “Timmer” Fuller
Donald D. Herr
Kelly A. Jones
Dolores Karleski
J.D. Miller
Preston E. Sigmon
Sherry E. Thurner
Rhonda L. Waldie
Kelly S. Wohl
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 13, 2019 @ 1:19 am
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse