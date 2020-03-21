Obituaries and death notices for March 21, 2020 Mar 21, 2020 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Corbin Andrew AguilarAllan R. BartzDeborah E. BryantBonnie L. FoleyJolanda Mary HollibushElizabeth Ann KettererJames Edward Kusch Sr.Carol A. OttDavid Charles Quaerna SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janesville dining options Are you a Janesville bar or restaurant offering carry-out, curbside pickup or delivery due to COVID-19? Let us know E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. What are some things on your to-do list, while you spend more time at home to avoid catching the coronavirus? You voted: Binge-watch those Netflix series I haven't seen yet Take on some new house projects Learn to cook new recipes Sing from my window like they're doing in Italy Write that novel that I know is in me Hide in my bed until this is all over I honestly have no idea Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 21 Wisconsin Rural Landscapes Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Janesville Performing Arts Center Mar 21 Art display Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Janesville Country Club Mar 21 Delavan Train Show Sat, Mar 21, 2020 downtown Delavan Mar 21 Lenten confession Sat, Mar 21, 2020 St. John Vianney's Church Mar 21 Brandon Clift benefit auction Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Lucy's Hideaway The Latest '73 Craig High graduate Randy Pickering has been a fixture at the WIAA boys state basketball tournament Free lunch, breakfast for children starting March 30 Poll workers needed, but vote absentee, clerks say City of Janesville reduces non-essential services, limits City Hall access Man bound over for trial in baby death Officials: Don't call 911 to ask for COVID-19 virus testing Walworth County confirms third COVID-19 case, sees evidence of community spread Interstate ramps to close near Beloit Rock County health department reports second case of COVID-19 Guest Views: Appreciation for vaccines renewed Latest News Your Views: Thiessen's criticism of China should apply to Trump Your Views: Existential questions to consider during crisis Your Views: Turn to each other for strength in crisis '73 Craig High graduate Randy Pickering has been a fixture at the WIAA boys state basketball tournament Free lunch, breakfast for children starting March 30 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesRock County officials declare state of emergencyCoronavirus means fear and isolation for many Asian American seniorsWalworth County has confirmed case of COVID-19Janesville School District updates closure plansComplaint: Janesville man secretly recorded teenage girl, her motherRock County reports first case of the virusJanesville School District outlines and reinforces plansMercyhealth confirms positive case in employeeLocal businesses brace for possibility of shutdown amid COVID-19‘You were my heart’: Crowd gathers, mourns at vigil following baby’s death Images Videos CollectionsBeloit Turner defeats Edgerton in sectional semifinalDay one of the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament Stocks Market Data by TradingView