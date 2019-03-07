Obituaries and death notices for March 7, 2019 24 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jean Mary HollisCarol Pregont SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Featured special section Home Show 2019 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 7 Adult indoor lap swim Thu, Mar 7, 2019 Marshall Middle School Mar 7 4-Plex track open walk Thu, Mar 7, 2019 Parker High School Mar 7 Benefit Specialist Thu, Mar 7, 2019 Grinnell Senior Center Mar 7 Sheila Brown Thu, Mar 7, 2019 Walworth County Government Center Mar 7 Fitness Class - Fit4Life Thu, Mar 7, 2019 Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, classroom D The Latest Our Views: Shine more light on Milton scandal Court listings for Feb. 25 to March 3, 2019 Public record for March 7, 2019 Other Views: Evers' budget is truly the people's When someone says 'Speak English!' what should happen next? Walworth County Extension office to hold farm succession program Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Paula Cole performing March 23 at JPAC Bees and backyards the focus of annual Sustainable Living Fair Madison East's Thompson headlines all-Big Eight boys basketball Where to find live local entertainment from March 7-13, 2019 Latest News Our Views: Shine more light on Milton scandal Court listings for Feb. 25 to March 3, 2019 Public record for March 7, 2019 Other Views: Evers' budget is truly the people's When someone says 'Speak English!' what should happen next? Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesOwner of Boardtracker Harley being sued by creditorShopping around rumors at the Janesville MallProsecutor: Panicked man with meth got inside entryway of Elkhorn elementary school‘It's just not fair’: Janesville mother searches for another kidney years after first transplantRock County teen charged after stepdad poisoned with cow drugJanesville man meets mother of his heart donorWATCH: Rock sheriff's office releases video of suspect diving out window to escapeATF checking on 'explosives' after Monday arrest in EdgertonVeteran's wife gets prison for not paying back loan‘Who wants to die tonight?’ Details released from Darien murder-suicide Images Videos CollectionsCraig fights off 6th-seeded MiddletonElkhorn defeats East Troy in Div. 2 regional finalMilton defeats Waterford in WIAA Division 2 sectionalMonroe defeats Milton in Div. 2 sectional finalState wrestling championshipsFirst day of WIAA state wrestling meetMorning hoarfrost covers Rock, Walworth CountiesWIAA Division 1 wrestling sectionalWIAA Division 2 state boys swim meet Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse