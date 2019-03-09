Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in late. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.