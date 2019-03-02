Obituaries and death notices for March 2, 2019 17 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Brown GridleyRomana HarrisKeith Wayne KrausWayne Ostram SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 2 Beloit International Film Festival Sat, Mar 2, 2019 downtown Beloit Mar 2 All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Sat, Mar 2, 2019 Old Armory Mar 2 Mom 2 Mom Sale Sat, Mar 2, 2019 Cargill United Methodist Church Mar 2 Late Winter Market Sat, Mar 2, 2019 Madison Senior Center Mar 2 Shelia Brown Sat, Mar 2, 2019 Walworth County Government Center The Latest Boys basketball playoffs: Umnus brothers lead Elks in regional win over Burlington Eleven Jets pick up a point in 5-2 victory over Steel Zealous defensive effort propels Turner boys past Edgewood in regional semifinal Warhawk women ousted in first round of NCAA Tournament by Washington University Other Views: Make sure to clear ice, snow from sidewalks State gymnastics: Elkhorn finishes fourth in state team event Edgerton gets defensive in Division 3 regional semifinal win over Evansville 11th-seeded Craig executes game plan, topples sixth-seeded Middleton in boys regional semifinal Milton School Board candidate sets listening sessions Transportation chief gives green light to Janesville leg of I-90/39 project Latest News Boys basketball playoffs: Umnus brothers lead Elks in regional win over Burlington Eleven Jets pick up a point in 5-2 victory over Steel Zealous defensive effort propels Turner boys past Edgewood in regional semifinal Warhawk women ousted in first round of NCAA Tournament by Washington University Other Views: Make sure to clear ice, snow from sidewalks Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWATCH: Rock sheriff's office releases video of suspect diving out window to escapeProsecutor: Panicked man with meth got inside entryway of Elkhorn elementary schoolJanesville teacher on paid leave after being charged with intoxicated drivingDeath notices for Feb. 24, 2019New hope in search for identity of body found in 1995 in Rock CountyJanesville man arrested for fourth OWI on Afton RoadCity ends renovation talks with owner of rundown buildingJanesville school officials decline to say if arrested teacher had earlier consequencesJanesville poker player Josh Reichard turns love of game into more than $1 million in career earningsRock County teen charged after stepdad poisoned with cow drug Images Videos CollectionsState wrestling championshipsMilton defeats Waterford in WIAA Division 2 sectionalMorning hoarfrost covers Rock, Walworth CountiesFirst day of WIAA state wrestling meetWIAA Division 1 wrestling sectionalLake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting ChampionshipDivision 2 Regional WrestlingWIAA Division 2 state boys swim meetCraig hosts Big Eight Conference gymnastics meetUW-Whitewater defeats UW-Oshkosh in overtime Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse