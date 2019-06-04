Russell B. Atkinson
Virginia M. “Ginny” Ellsworth
Ruby M. Gregus
Virginia L. Koehn
Linda M. Logue
Stephen C. Sedwick
William J. Skelton Jr.
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 3, 2019 @ 11:58 pm
Russell B. Atkinson
Virginia M. “Ginny” Ellsworth
Ruby M. Gregus
Virginia L. Koehn
Linda M. Logue
Stephen C. Sedwick
William J. Skelton Jr.
Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.
Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.
More details on the change are available here.
Click on the poll question to view the full results and leave a comment.