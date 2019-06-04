Russell B. Atkinson

Virginia M. “Ginny” Ellsworth

Ruby M. Gregus

Virginia L. Koehn

Linda M. Logue

Stephen C. Sedwick

William J. Skelton Jr.

Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.

Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details on the change are available here.

0
0
0
0
0