Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.