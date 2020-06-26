Beverly Jean Butts
William “Bill” Ludebeck Jr.
Todd M. McNett
Charlotte Ann Miller
Lester M. Nyborg
Lucile L. Stowers
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 12:23 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.